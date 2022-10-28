Saudi, French ministers discuss stability of international oil market -SPA

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and French Minister for Energy Transition Agnes Pannier-Runacher discussed the need to increase the stability of the international oil market, the state-run Saudi Press agency (SPA) said on Friday.

The two ministers held a virtual meeting where they also highlighted the need to ensure secure reliable energy supplies to global markets, "noting that the kingdom continues to be reliable partner and supplier of crude oil to France," SPA added. The two also stressed the need "to continue close communication and to strengthen co-operation to address emerging risks and challenges," SPA said

Discussions between the two sides included cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, renewable energy, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, within the framework of their joint nuclear agreement signed in 2011, according to SPA.

