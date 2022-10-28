Biden: Putin's talk of possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is 'dangerous'
U.S. President Joe Biden expressed skepticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin's comment in a speech on Thursday that he has no intention of using a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
"If he has no intention, why does he keep talking about it? Why is he talking about the ability to use a tactical nuclear weapon?" Biden said in an interview with NewsNation.
"He's been very dangerous in how he's approached this," Biden said.
