Tamil Nadu: DMK to hold statewide public meetings to explain resolution adopted against imposition of Hindi language in state

Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold public meetings across state to spell out the resolution against imposition of Hindi language in the state.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 06:41 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 06:41 IST
Tamil Nadu: DMK to hold statewide public meetings to explain resolution adopted against imposition of Hindi language in state
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu's Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will organise statewide public meetings on November 4 to discuss and explain the resolution adopted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly against the 'imposition' of Hindi language in the state, said the officials. In the public meeting, the speakers will explain the resolution that was adopted in the TN assembly against the "imposition" of the Hindi language which urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on official language.

Earlier on October 13, the ruling DMK's youth and students wing announced a statewide protest in Tamil Nadu regarding the imposition of Hindi by the Centre. Moreover, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the Centre against the alleged imposition of the Hindi language. Stalin, in his statement, listed out the sacrifices youngsters, made in history against "Hindi imposition" and said, "not to impose another language war on us".

On October 10, Stalin tweeted: "The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for #HindiImposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace. The proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India's soul." "If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land. Imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India. The BJP govt would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past," Stalin added in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

