Saudi energy minister discusses oil market stability with European ministers

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman held discussions on supporting and increasing the stability of the international oil market with European ministers, according to Saudi state news agency SPA. In separate virtual meetings with France's Minister for Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, and Greece's Energy Minister, Kostas Skrekas, Prince Abdulaziz discussed continuing close communication and strengthening cooperation to address emerging risks and challenges, SPA reported.

In separate virtual meetings with France's Minister for Energy Transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, and Greece's Energy Minister, Kostas Skrekas, Prince Abdulaziz discussed continuing close communication and strengthening cooperation to address emerging risks and challenges, SPA reported. SPA added that in both meetings the ministers "highlighted the need to ensure secure and reliable supplies of energy into global markets", while also noting that the kingdom "continues to be a reliable partner and supplier of crude oil" for France and Greece.

The talks between Prince Abdulaziz and France's Pannier-Runacher included cooperation in the field of clean hydrogen, renewable energy, and peaceful uses of nuclear energy, within the framework of Saudi-French joint nuclear agreement signed in 2011, SPA reported early on Friday. Prince Abdulaziz also discussed cooperation in renewable energy with Greece's Skrekas, in addition to "the promotion of an electricity interconnection that will export clean energy to Greece and Europe," SPA said on Thursday.

"They also discussed the importance of clean hydrogen and optimal ways to transport clean hydrogen to Europe through Greece," according to SPA.

