Centre transfers 45.33 acres of HMT land to Uttarakhand government
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey for transferring the HMT land to the Uttarakhand Government. "This double engine is another important achievement of the government. The much-awaited demand of Uttarakhand has been fulfilled. This matter was pending for a long time. Now the land has been transferred to the state government. It will be used in the interest of the state and for the development of the state," he said.
Significantly, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this. Along with this, in a meeting with Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the month of August, raising this matter, a request was made to transfer the said land of HMT to the Government of Uttarakhand. An order in this regard has also been issued by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India.
According to the order, 45.33 acres of HMT land at Ranibagh and Haldwani has been transferred to Uttarakhand Government at a reserve price of Rs. 72 crores 2 lakh 10,000. (ANI)
