Left Menu

Level-2 fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai's Kurla area

Eight fire tenders are carrying out the fire fighting operations in in a godown in Kurla area of Mumbai.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 09:31 IST
Level-2 fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai's Kurla area
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A level-2 fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday morning. According to the Mumbai fire department, as many as eight fire tenders have been deployed to carry out the firefighting operations.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. Previously On October 26 night, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai. Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving intimation of the incident. Later, the fire was brought under control.

On October 26 it was reported that at least five fire tenders successfully brought the fire under control which broke out at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli. The Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli informed that the call for the incident was received in the early hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022