Level-2 fire breaks out in godown in Mumbai's Kurla area

A level-2 fire broke out in a godown in Mumbai's Kurla area on Friday morning. According to the Mumbai fire department, as many as eight fire tenders have been deployed to carry out the firefighting operations.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. Previously On October 26 night, a fire broke out at a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai. Five fire tenders were pressed into service after receiving intimation of the incident. Later, the fire was brought under control.

On October 26 it was reported that at least five fire tenders successfully brought the fire under control which broke out at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli. The Chief Fire Officer in Kalamboli informed that the call for the incident was received in the early hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

