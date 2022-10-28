Left Menu

Gujarat: PM Modi to virtually attend 'bhoomi pujan' of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's Hazira plant expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually attend the bhoomi pujan of the expansion project of steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Indias flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarats Surat district, officials said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday virtually attend the 'bhoomi pujan' of the expansion project of steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's flagship plant at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district, officials said. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) - a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steelmakers - will expand crude steel capacity at its Hazira plant from 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA, the company officials said.

The company was early this month awarded an environmental clearance to expand the capacity at its plant in Hazira from the current crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 15 MTPA.

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also virtually attend the ground breaking ceremony that will take place at 2 pm. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will visit the plant for the event along with Member of Parliament from Navsari C R Paatil.

''This increased steel manufacturing capacity represents a significant boost for the government's National Steel Policy, which envisages doubling domestic capacity to 300 MTPA by 2030 in a growing economy, as well as for AM/NS India's own long-term plans to expand capacity,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

