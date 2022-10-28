MP: Six men held for gang rape in Tikamgarh
Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Friday.
Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Friday. The incident pertains to October 26. As per reports the accused allegedly took the complainant on his motorcycle to a party. The complainant girl was raped by six persons there. The rape survivor later lodged a complaint against the accused.
"The incident occurred on October 26 and all the accused were arrested. The woman had come to Tikmagarh a month ago and she was living here at one of the accused Arvind Sahu's house at Chakra Road in the city," said Sub-Inspector Raghuraj. The accused have been identified as Arvind Sahu, Kallu Yadav, Raja Khare Radhe Rai, Rahul Yadav, and Raikwar, informed police.
Following the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offenses), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
