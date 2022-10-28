Left Menu

MP: Six men held for gang rape in Tikamgarh

Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:03 IST
MP: Six men held for gang rape in Tikamgarh
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman in the Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, said police on Friday. The incident pertains to October 26. As per reports the accused allegedly took the complainant on his motorcycle to a party. The complainant girl was raped by six persons there. The rape survivor later lodged a complaint against the accused.

"The incident occurred on October 26 and all the accused were arrested. The woman had come to Tikmagarh a month ago and she was living here at one of the accused Arvind Sahu's house at Chakra Road in the city," said Sub-Inspector Raghuraj. The accused have been identified as Arvind Sahu, Kallu Yadav, Raja Khare Radhe Rai, Rahul Yadav, and Raikwar, informed police.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (rape), 377 (Unnatural offenses), and 506 (criminal intimidation). Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022