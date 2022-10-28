Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Two elephants have been taken out while the third elephant is still in the pit. Efforts to rescue the elephant are going on.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:11 IST
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued
One elephant in the pit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three elephants out of a herd of 32 elephants fell into a 20 feet deep pit adjacent to farmland in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. Two elephants have been rescued and efforts are underway to save the third one, an official said on Friday. DFO Mayank Pandey said that on getting the information about the incident, the forest department officials rushed to the spot last night and started the rescue operation.

"The forest department officials are facing a lot of problems in the rescue operation as the elephant herd is moving around the pit. Due to the presence of many elephants in the herd, the forest department is conducting the rescue operation carefully," he said "For the continuous monitoring of the elephants, the department is using drone cameras near the spot," the DFO added.

"Two elephants have been taken out with the help of solar panels installed near the pit while the third elephant is still in the pit. Efforts to rescue the elephant are going on," the official further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022