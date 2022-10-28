Left Menu

Over 4 dozen cattle seized from smugglers in Assam's Nagaon district

Illegal cattle trade is rampant in the state and Assam Police has been going hard against cattle smugglers and it heightened its vigilance mechanism.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:51 IST
Police in Assam's Nagaon district seized over four dozen cattle from the clutches of smugglers. In three separate operations at three locations, Nagaon Police recovered 50 cattle -- 4, 23, and 23 -- respectively.

On Thursday morning at about 4.45 am, police raided cattle smugglers at Borpeta NLG Brickfield, intercepted one container truck, and recovered 23 cattle. "Acting on source information on 27.10.2022 at around 2 am, SI Pawan Kalita, O/C, Samaguri PS, and staff detained one 12 wheeler truck bearing Reg. No. AS 01 FC 7912 along with a Tata DI vehicle bearing Reg. No. AS 02 E 7302 at Baziagaon," Nagaon Police tweeted.

However, the cattle smugglers managed to flee on both occasions. In the latest incident, the district detained one Saiful Islam for smuggling 4 cattle heads, a separate tweet by Nagaon Police said.

Illegal cattle trade is rampant in the state and Assam Police has been going hard against cattle smugglers and it heightened its vigilance mechanism.

