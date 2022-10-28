Left Menu

FTSE 100 falls as China's COVID-19 curbs hit commodity stocks

Oil and metal prices fell on demand concerns after China, the world's top consumer of the raw materials, widened its COVID-19 curbs. Miners dropped 3.1% after Glencore forecast a drop in second-half adjusted core earnings for its trading unit, as operations were hit by extreme weather conditions in Australia and supply chain snags in Kazakhstan.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-10-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 12:55 IST
FTSE 100 falls as China's COVID-19 curbs hit commodity stocks
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's blue-chip shares fell on Friday, dragged down by commodity-linked stocks on worries over widening COVID-19 curbs in China, and on reports that the UK's new government was looking to raise windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt were exploring additional tax increases and public spending cuts, including an increase in windfall taxes on oil and gas producers, to fill a hole in public finances, the Financial Times reported. The export oriented FTSE 100 fell 0.9% by 0707 GMT, but was on track for weekly gains.

Energy stocks dropped 0.7% after the index touched an over two-year high on Thursday following Shell's bumper results. Oil and metal prices fell on demand concerns after China, the world's top consumer of the raw materials, widened its COVID-19 curbs.

Miners dropped 3.1% after Glencore forecast a drop in second-half adjusted core earnings for its trading unit, as operations were hit by extreme weather conditions in Australia and supply chain snags in Kazakhstan. The Swiss-based miner was down 3.3%. The domestically oriented FTSE 250 declined 1%, but was also set to end the week sharply higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022