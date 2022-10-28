Elliott ups Swedish Match stake to over 10% as Philip Morris takeover deadline looms
Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has increased its stake in Swedish Match to over 10%, it said in a filing on Friday, increasing its influence over Philip Morris International's bid to buy the Swedish company.
The move comes a week before the Nov. 4 deadline when shareholders must decide whether to approve the $16 billion bid for one of the world's biggest makers of oral nicotine products.
Under Swedish law, PMI needs 90% of shareholders to agree to the deal for it to go ahead.
