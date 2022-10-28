Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts
The Koti Kanta Gaayana programme on Friday received overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava state formation day on November one.
The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here. ''It's a world record'', he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.
