Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava state formation day on November one.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:41 IST
Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here. ''It's a world record'', he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

