Left Menu

Farmer union calls off stir near Punjab CM's residence in Sangrur

A farmer union on Friday called off its 20-day-long protest near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur district following an assurance from the state government that their demands will be met.Farmers under the banner of the BKU Ekta Ugrahan had been protesting since October 9.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 15:53 IST
Farmer union calls off stir near Punjab CM's residence in Sangrur
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer union on Friday called off its 20-day-long protest near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur district following an assurance from the state government that their demands will be met.

Farmers under the banner of the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) had been protesting since October 9. Their demands included compensation for crop damage due to rain and pest attack, Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, adequate relief against land acquisition and minimum support price for crops like maize and moong.

The decision to end the stir came after a meeting between leaders of the union and Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal at Circuit House in Patiala.

''We have reached a consensus on all demands of farmers after a meeting with union leaders of the BKU, Ugrahan. Farmers have agreed to call off their protest,'' Dhaliwal said after the meeting.

Farmer union president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the government has agreed to fulfil their demands. ''We have got a written assurance from the government that they will fulfil our demands. Therefore, we are calling off the protest,'' he said. During the stir, protesters had parked their tractor-trailers on a three-km stretch.

Farmers had been carrying ration, mattresses, cooking gas cylinders, fans and other essentials to the protest site to press the chief minister to accept their demands.

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022