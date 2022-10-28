Madhya Pradesh has zero tolerance policy to corruption, says CM Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan says his government has zero tolerance against corruption.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said that the state government has a zero-tolerance policy against corruption. "Where there is irregularity, the guilty will be punished. Action has been taken against 104 people in the Women and Child Development Department and 26 have been fired," Chauhan said.
The Madhya Pradesh chief minister made the remarks while interacting with the MLAs and ministers of his government. Chouhan virtually interacted with them about developmental activities and public welfare schemes.
"It is our responsibility to ensure the implementation of a clean administrative system to give relief to the public. Preference will be given to hardworking and sensitive officers-employees in field posting," the chief minister added. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh police book husband-wife for abetting Vaishali Thakkar suicide
"Write Shri Hari on top and names of medicines below": CM Chouhan pitches for use of Hindi in medicine
Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh; hails PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms
Congress National President election concludes; 464 out of 502 votes cast in Madhya Pradesh
"Medical education in Hindi, a major change..." Madhya Pradesh Minister