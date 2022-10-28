Cracks found in Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor's feedwater pumps

Cracks of a few centimetres have been found in all four feedwater pumps of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, operator TVO said on Friday, adding it was still unclear how the damage would impact the scheduled commissioning of the plant.

The damage was first reported by the operator earlier this month and it later said it had postponed the expected startup of regular production to Dec. 27.

