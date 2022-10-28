Cracks found in Finnish OL3 nuclear reactor's feedwater pumps

Cracks of a few centimetres have been found in all four feedwater pumps of Finland's Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear reactor, operator TVO said on Friday, adding it was still unclear how the damage would impact the scheduled commissioning of the plant.

The damage was first reported by the operator earlier this month and it later said it had postponed the expected startup of regular production to Dec. 27. The damage to Europe's largest nuclear reactor is a setback for Finland, where the national grid operator has warned of potential power blackouts in the coming winter if OL3 could not reliably supply electricity.

"The root cause of the cracks found in the pump impellers is still unknown. The possible schedule impact will be communicated as soon as the results are available," TVO said on Twitter. Under construction since 2005, OL3 was originally meant to start operation in 2009, but has faced several technical mishaps, which sparked costly delays and a lengthy legal battle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)