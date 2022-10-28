Police arrested 3 youths for raping 3 minor girls in Assam's Goalpara

Police on Friday arrested three youths for allegedly raping three minor girls belonging to a tribal community in Assam's Goalpara district. According to police, the accused persons raped the minor girls inside a house made of brick kilns under the Dudhnoi police station.

The arrested persons were identified as Hasan Paramanik, Debasish Das and Hafizul. Sukumar Nath, Police Sub-Inspector of Goalpara district said that the incident happened on October 22 and based on the complaint lodged by the family members of the victims, police arrested the accused persons.

"The accused persons lured the minor girls and took them at a house of a brick kiln and committed the crime. Following the incident, the family members of the victims lodged a complaint and we immediately started an investigation. Today, we have arrested all three accused persons. We have also conducted health check-ups of the victim minor girls," the police official said. The police official also said they would produce the accused persons before the court. (ANI)

