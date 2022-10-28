Left Menu

Man arrested for mowing down 3 people in north Delhi

One man was arrested in connection with an altercation in which a car driver allegedly hit a bike rider, said police on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:06 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One man was arrested in connection with an altercation in which a car driver allegedly hit a bike rider and ran over three people, said police on Friday. As per reports, the CCTV footage of the incident shows a man running over some people in Alipur.

The incident happened on Wednesday when an altercation started after a car driver allegedly hit a bike rider and the nearby residents opposed the fight he ran over his car on them. An attempt to murder case has been registered informed police.

"Statement of eye witness/ complainant Raj Kumar was recorded. One driver started arguing with one boy. Upon seeing this, the complainant moved towards the driver and tried to pacify him to not make an altercation being a festive day. The driver fled the spot injuring three people," said police. A case under section 279/337 IPC was registered to vide FIR No 682/2022 at Police Station Alipur.

The accused driver was later arrested. "During the further course of investigation on basis of emerging facts section, 307 IPC has been added and the accused Nitin Maan (Alipur, Delhi) has been re-arrested," added police. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

