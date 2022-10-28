Rajasthan 'girls auction': NCPCR to visit Bhilwara on Nov 7; meet victim families, investigate nexus

Taking cognizance of the alleged "auctioning" of girls in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman P Kanoongo on Friday said that the matter would be investigated and the child rights body would ensure that the nexus gets banned and accused are punished. The NCPCR is scheduled to visit Bhilwara on November 7 and meet the families affected by trafficking.

"We will investigate. On November 7, I'll visit the village affected by trafficking, and meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We will see that nexus gets banned and accused is punished," NCPCR chairman P Kanoongo. According to reports carried out in media on October 26 this year, caste panchayats in Rajasthan were committing this crime like that in Syria and Iraq where girls are enslaved. Reportedly, in Bhilwada, whenever there is any dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans etc, instead of going to the police, the caste panchayats are approached for a settlement. It becomes the starting point of making the girls slaves. In case they fail to honour their commitments, the girls are auctioned to recover money.

The media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such horrendous crimes, read a statement from NHRC. Meanwhile, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma on Friday said a team of NCW is being sent to the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan to investigate the auctioning of girls on stamp papers to settle disputes over loan repayments in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

NCW Chairperson further said that similar incidents have been reported for the last few years but the State government has not taken action so far. Sharma will also meet the Rajasthan Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) on November 1 in connection with the case.

"A team of NCW is being sent to Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. On November 1, I will meet the Rajasthan Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP). Similar incidents reported from the state for the last few years but no action taken so far," said Sharma. The Commission has constituted a two-member fact-finding team to investigate the matter.

The NCW has taken cognizance of the reported crime which is extremely appalling and traumatizing. The Commission said that it has been reported that in many settlements of the village, girls are sold for prostitution on stamp paper.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan State Commission for Women also took cognizance of media reports that minor girls in some districts of Rajasthan are sold on Stamp Paper and issued notice to the Director General of Police and Bhilwara Collector. The State Commission also demanded immediate action and a factual report in seven days.

Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Sangeeta Beniwal on Thursday condemned the Bhilwara incident and said that suo-moto cognizance was taken immediately. National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also served notice to the Government of Rajasthan on the reported auctioning of girls on stamp papers and the refusal thereof resulting in the rape of their mothers to settle disputes on the diktats of Caste Panchayats in the State.

However, Rajasthan minister Pratap Khachariyawas refuted the reports of the selling of girls in the State. (ANI)

