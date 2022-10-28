Left Menu

Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts

The Koti Kanta Gaayana programme on Friday received overwhelming response with more than one crore people estimated to have sung six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the state and at several places in the country and abroad on the day.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 18:32 IST
Over 1 crore people sing 6 classic Kannada songs in a record of sorts
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received overwhelming response with more than one crore people estimated to have sung six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the state and at several places in the country and abroad on the day. The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in ahead of Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November 1. More than one crore people sang at the same time across Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhana Soudha' here. ''It's a world record,'' Bommai said as he highlighted the people's passion for Kannada language and culture. The Chief Minister said a similar event was organised last year as well but this time it has seen wider participation.

''The songs selected are vibrating throughout Karnataka. Our heart beats for Kannada. We are proud of our language and culture. The programme enabled us to take a vow for a grand future of Karnataka,'' Bommai said.

The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme was organised at Raj Bhavan and various government departments.

The Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha too organised the event in which women sang the song on the steps of the 'Jagannath Bhavan', the BJP state headquarters at Malleshwaram in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022