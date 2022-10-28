Qatar's foreign ministry summons German ambassador over minister's World Cup remarks
Qatar's foreign ministry summoned on Friday the German ambassador and handed him a protest memorandum over interior minister Nancy Faeser's comments regarding Qatar's hosting of the 2022 football World Cup.
The minister criticized Qatar's human rights record during an interview with a local broadcaster.
