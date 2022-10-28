Left Menu

UP CM Yogi to inaugurate Greater Noida data centre on Oct 31

CM Yogi will reach Noida for his two-day tour on October 31 evening at 4.30 pm.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 19:42 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.. Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate Greater Noida's first data centre on October 31. As per information, CM Yogi will reach Noida for his two-day tour on October 31 evening at 4.30 pm.

Hiranandani Group has built the state-of-the-art data centre in Knowledge Park 5 of Greater Noida. It has been built at the cost of Rs 5,000 crore over a 3 lakh square feet area.

CM Yogi will also inaugurate the Ganga Jal Project. He will attend the programme of India Water Week on November 1. President Draupadi Murmu will inaugurate India Water Week. CM Yogi will welcome her upon her arrival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

