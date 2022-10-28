"Fight against terrorism needs to be fought together," says CM Eknath Shinde at UNSC's counter-terrorism meet

At the anti-terrorism meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauded PM Narendra Modi's fight against terrorism and said that the country is with him in it. "The fight against terrorism needs to be fought together. No one in this country can forget what happened on 26/11. Our PM is capable of everything, and we are all with him," Shinde said at the UNSC meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee at Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

The UN CTC meeting, under India's chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC), is taking place in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28 and October 29, respectively. The first segment of the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee is at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai today.

A wreath-laying ceremony also took place at one of the main sites that saw the terror attacks of November 26, 2008. Speaking at the UNSC meeting at the Taj hotel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "18 members of the Indian Police Forces, 12 members of the Taj hotel staff and security were martyred in the line of duty. As we pay tribute to them at the 26/11 memorial site, we salute their valour and their resolve."

In his speech, Jaishankar pointed out that it was not just "an attack on Mumbai, it was an attack on the international community. Nationals of specific countries were identified before being murdered. As a result, the commitment of each and every member state of the UN to combat terrorism stood publicly challenged," he said. On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists trained by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) carried out a series of coordinated attacks against multiple targets in Mumbai including the Taj Mahal hotel, the Oberoi hotel, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman (Chabad) House, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus train station, killing 166 people. (ANI)

