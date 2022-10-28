Left Menu

First woman director takes charge at ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:20 IST
First woman director takes charge at ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@BreedingIcar)
  • Country:
  • India

ICAR-Sugarcane Breeding Institute has got its first ever woman director in over a century of the institution's existence.

Dr G Hemaprabha was appointed Director of the institute up to 2024 on the recommendations of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, New Delhi, under the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, an official release said on Friday.

The senior researcher has assumed charge of the director's post, it said.

Hemaprabha is the first woman director of the 111-year-old institution and at present, 'Co' (Coimbatore) varieties developed at the institute occupy over 78 per cent of the area under sugarcane cultivation in the country.

With over 34 years of research experience in sugarcane genetic improvement. she has so far developed 27 sugarcane varieties and registered 15 sugarcane genetic stocks, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022