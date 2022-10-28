Over 50 boats take part in 'Koti Kanta Gayana'
As part of the Karnataka governments Koti Kanta Gayana song of one crore voices programme in connection with Rajyotsava, over 50 fishing boats sailed from Sultan Bathery to Thota Bengre estuary point here on Friday, with fishermen and others rendering the Kannada State anthem and other Kannada songs.
- Country:
- India
As part of the Karnataka government's 'Koti Kanta Gayana' (song of one crore voices) programme in connection with Rajyotsava, over 50 fishing boats sailed from Sultan Bathery to Thota Bengre estuary point here on Friday, with fishermen and others rendering the Kannada State anthem and other Kannada songs. The event was organised as part of the State-wide programme by the Department of Kannada and Culture in connection with Kannada Rajyotsava on November 1.
The event today was held under the leadership of Mangaluru south MLA Vedavyas Kamath in cooperation with the Fisheries Department and Mogaveera community.
A total of five purse seine boats, 10 deep-sea fishing boats, 25 country boats, 10 river fishing boats and four ferries took part in the event during which six selected songs were rendered. All boats had Kannada and Tulu flags.
Deputy Mayor Poornima, corporators and Fisheries officials were among those present at the inaugural of the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Russia cannot erase a sovereign state from map": Biden hails UNGA vote on Moscow
North Korea test-fires long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
Justice Hemant Gupta dismisses appeals against Karnataka HC verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in educational institutions of state.
Indian state drug regulator orders sample checks on all oral liquid solutions - CNBC TV18
Diwali's message of triumph of light over darkness rings especially true in today’s times: NY State Governor Kathy Hochul