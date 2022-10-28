More liquidity support for energy utilities under looser EU state aid rules

EU countries can provide public guarantees exceeding 90% coverage as financial collateral to energy utilities affected by the war in Ukraine under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Friday.

Companies can get up to 2 million euros ($1.99 million) in state aid, a fourfold increase, the EU executive said. The cap for state support to businesses in the agriculture sector was lifted to 250,000 euros from 62,000 and for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors to 300,000 euros from 75,000 euros.

($1 = 1.0057 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)