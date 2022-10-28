Left Menu

More liquidity support for energy utilities under looser EU state aid rules

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-10-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 20:38 IST
More liquidity support for energy utilities under looser EU state aid rules
  • Country:
  • Belgium

EU countries can provide public guarantees exceeding 90% coverage as financial collateral to energy utilities affected by the war in Ukraine under looser EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Friday.

Companies can get up to 2 million euros ($1.99 million) in state aid, a fourfold increase, the EU executive said. The cap for state support to businesses in the agriculture sector was lifted to 250,000 euros from 62,000 and for the fisheries and aquaculture sectors to 300,000 euros from 75,000 euros.

($1 = 1.0057 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022