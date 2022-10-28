Motor racing-Aston Martin fined $450,000 for breach of F1 cost cap
Aston Martin have been fined $450,000 for a procedural breach of Formula One's cost cap last season, the governing FIA said on Friday.
Champions Red Bull were earlier fined $7 million for a 'minor overspend' as well as a procedural breach.
