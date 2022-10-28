NFL-Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen finalise divorce to end 13-year marriage

Tom Brady and his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have finalised their divorce, the NFL star quarterback said on Friday. Brady, who plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, said on Instagram they decided to end their marriage after "much consideration."

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady said. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)