Left Menu

"No one will be spared": Rajasthan CM on alleged girls' "auctioning" case in Bhilwara

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said teams have been deployed to investigate the case.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:13 IST
"No one will be spared": Rajasthan CM on alleged girls' "auctioning" case in Bhilwara
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that the state government has formed teams to investigate the alleged "auctioning" of girls' case in Bhilwara. Speaking to reporters, Ashok Gehlot said, "We have received this information. Teams have been deployed to investigate everything. We will make sure a proper probe is done. No one will be spared."

Taking cognizance of the alleged "auctioning" of girls in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairman P Kanoongo on Friday said that the matter would be investigated and the child rights body would ensure that the nexus gets banned and accused are punished. The NCPCR is scheduled to visit Bhilwara on November 7 and meet the families affected by trafficking.

"We will investigate. On November 7, I'll visit the village affected by trafficking, and meet affected families and try to know who all are involved in this nexus. We will see that nexus gets banned and accused is punished," NCPCR chairman P Kanoongo. According to reports carried out in media on October 26 this year, caste panchayats in Rajasthan were committing this crime like that in Syria and Iraq where girls are enslaved. Reportedly, in Bhilwada, whenever there is any dispute between the two parties particularly involving financial transactions and loans etc, instead of going to the police, the caste panchayats are approached for a settlement. It becomes the starting point of making the girls slaves. In case they fail to honour their commitments, the girls are auctioned to recover money.

The media reports have documented the ordeal of many victims of such horrendous crimes, read a statement from NHRC. Chairperson of the National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma on Friday said a team of NCW is being sent to the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan to investigate the auctioning of girls on stamp papers to settle disputes over loan repayments in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan.

NCW Chairperson further said that similar incidents have been reported for the last few years but the State government has not taken action so far. Sharma will also meet the Rajasthan Chief Secretary of Rajasthan and the Bhilwara Superintendent of Police (SP) on November 1 in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022