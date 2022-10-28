Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up

Russia said it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, ending a divisive mobilisation drive that had seen tens of thousands of Russian men flee the country and brought the first sustained public protest against the war. CONFLICT

* Both sides exchanged rocket, mortar and artillery fire from trench lines north of the Russian-held city of Kherson, where one of the war's most consequential battles is looming. * Russian President Vladimir Putin's first deputy chief of staff, Sergei Kiriyenko, has visited Kherson, the Russian-installed governor of Crimea said.

* Ukrainian forces killed 44 Russian servicemen over the last 24 hours in Kherson, the Ukrainian military said. * The Russian defence ministry said its forces had repelled attempted Ukrainian advances in the east and had destroyed a Ukrainian military factory near the town of Pavlograd.

* Reuters could not verify battlefield accounts. GLOBAL IMPACT

* Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in German ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", Germany's president said. * Thousands of Czechs protested in Prague, demanding the centre-right government step down to allow an early election and calling for talks with Russia on gas supplies ahead of winter.

* Finland and Sweden will joint NATO at the same time, their prime ministers said, presenting a united front to Turkey which has raised questions about both their applications. ECONOMY

* Russia's finance ministry has significantly cut expectations of taxable oil production for 2023, according to the draft budget for the next three years, in the expectation Western sanctions will mean an overall decline in output and refining volumes. * Canada will sell a government-backed, 5-year bond to raise money for Ukraine and it will impose new sanctions on 35 Russian individuals, including Gazprom executives, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

QUOTES * "When we look at the Russia of today, there is no room for old dreams," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

* Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to Putin: "The task set by you of (mobilising) 300,000 people has been completed. No further measures are planned." (Compiled by Angus MacSwan and Andrew Heavens; editing by Barbara Lewis)

