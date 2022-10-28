5-yr-old molested in Madhya Pradesh madrasa, accused cleric sent to judicial custody

A Muslim cleric was sent to judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, according to an official on Friday. The accused was identified as Maulvi Abdul Samad of Emanual Madrasa in the district located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, Khandwa.

According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court.

"A case has been registered upon the complaint of the victim's mother. The accused Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and produced before the court," the police said. The court sent the accused to jail.

There is tremendous anger among the Muslim people regarding this matter that they have demanded strict punishment by sending such clerics to jail. People have also demanded the closure of such mosques. (ANI)

