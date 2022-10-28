5-yr-old molested in Madhya Pradesh madrasa, accused cleric sent to judicial custody
According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station.
- Country:
- India
A Muslim cleric was sent to judicial custody after being arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa, according to an official on Friday. The accused was identified as Maulvi Abdul Samad of Emanual Madrasa in the district located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, Khandwa.
According to the police, the matter came to light when the 5-year-old complained of chest pain to her parents, following which they registered a complaint at the Moghat police station. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court.
"A case has been registered upon the complaint of the victim's mother. The accused Maulvi Abdul Samad was arrested and produced before the court," the police said. The court sent the accused to jail.
There is tremendous anger among the Muslim people regarding this matter that they have demanded strict punishment by sending such clerics to jail. People have also demanded the closure of such mosques. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Muslim
- Madhya
- Madhya Pradesh's
- Zakaria
- Khandwa
- Abdul Samad
ALSO READ
Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to Karnataka government to withdraw hijab order
Madhya Pradesh police book husband-wife for abetting Vaishali Thakkar suicide
BJP true well-wisher of Muslims: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
Amit Shah releases textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students in Madhya Pradesh; hails PM Modi for speaking in Hindi on international platforms
Congress National President election concludes; 464 out of 502 votes cast in Madhya Pradesh