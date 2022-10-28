Left Menu

J-K: Budgam Police busts human trafficking racket; rescues 14 women, arrests 3

A police team from Budgam raided a place in Dulipora village and rescued 14 women including minors from the house of one Shamim Ahmad Bhat.

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 21:58 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Acting upon information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team from Budgam raided a place in Dulipora village and rescued 14 women including minors from the house of one Shamim Ahmad Bhat and other adjacent places. Accordingly, Shamim Ahmad and the other two accused namely Shagufta and Asmat both residents of Dulipora Parthan were arrested. An FIR under relevant sections of law was registered at Budgam police station, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday.

During preliminary investigation, it was found that the three arrested accused persons are involved in human trafficking by means of procuring the girls from different places and exploiting them in Budgam and other parts of the valley. Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre Chadoora and the process for their rehabilitation has been initiated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

