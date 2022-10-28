Ecuador Energy Minister Xavier Vera resigns amid corruption investigation

Ecuador's Energy Minister Xavier Vera resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes.

"I'm taking a step to the side with the sole purpose of being able to concentrate entirely on defending the slander leveled against me," said Vera, who has denied wrongdoing, in his letter of resignation published on the energy ministry's Twitter profile.

The former minister thanked President Guillermo Lasso for his support and said his resignation would avoid the government being bogged down by the accusations.

