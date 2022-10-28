Left Menu

MP: Maulvi arrested for molesting minor in Khandwa

ANI | Updated: 28-10-2022 23:44 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 23:44 IST
MP: Maulvi arrested for molesting minor in Khandwa
Moghat police station in charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A maulvi was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl at a madrasa located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said on Friday. The incident came to the fore after the victim felt chest pain.

One of the relatives of the victim told media persons that when the girl felt the pain, the family members asked her about what happened. Following this, she informed her family members about the matter that the maulvi who teaches in the madrasa inside the mosque used to molest her. After that, the family members immediately rushed to the Moghat police station and lodged a complaint against the accused Maulvi.

Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said that acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter under section 354 of IPC and POCSO act. The police arrested the accused, Maulvi Abdul Samad and presented before the court, Chouhan added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

