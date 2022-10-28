Delhi LG writes to CM Kejriwal; asks to make proper arrangements for Chhath Puja, urges people to maintain environment-friendly behaviour

The Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena on Friday in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the government to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization of the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats while at the same time he urged the common people ensure environment-friendly behaviour. "It has been brought to my notice that more than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose by the departments concerned. Anticipating large gatherings this year and keeping in mind the zeal and fervor with which the festival is celebrated, it becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned in the unfettered organization the festival at all designated Chhath Puja Ghats, with the utmost professionalism," wrote the Delhi LG.

He added that it is the responsibility on part of the government to ensure cleanliness at the Chhath Puja Ghats before, during and after the religious ceremony is also of paramount importance. "In this regard, it is felt necessary that sufficient manpower and logistics must be put in place well before time at all sites. Simultaneously, relevant information in this regard along with messages creating awareness and urging people regarding the same must be put in the public domain. The same would facilitate the people and also ensure environment-friendly behavior by way of prohibiting single use plastic, methodical disposal of waste at Ghats, waste collection measures etc. at places where offerings are to be made by the devotees," said Saxena.

He asked the administration to requisite safety measures at all Puja Ghats including marking of the danger zone, barricading of deep waters to avoid any untoward incident, adequate lighting, deploying divers and rescue boats, etc. Raising concerns about the pollution in the Yamuna River, the LG said, "The issue regarding foam/pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently."

"On some of the designated Ghats like Bhalswa lake, Wazirabad- Sonia Vihar, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar amongst others, a large congregations of devotees ranging from 10,000 to 4,00,00 is expected to be present. Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has already been discussed with Delhi Police. The New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority have also been directed to ensure cleanliness and make arrangements for other civic amenities under their jurisdiction in mission mode," he added. Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal. Also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Mahaparv, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, the four-day-long festival is dedicated to the deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. As part of the ritual, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. They also offer Arghya to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

The four-day festival starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day and the last day of the puja, being celebrated on October 31, which is falling on Monday. (ANI)

