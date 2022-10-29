Biden: attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'despicable'
U.S. President Joe Biden said the attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband on Friday was "despicable" and everybody needs to stand up against violence in politics.
"Enough is enough is enough. Every person of good conscience needs to clearly and unambiguously stand up against the violence in our politics, regardless of what your politics are," Biden said in a speech in Philadelphia.
