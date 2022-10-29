Left Menu

Ministry of Civil Aviation directs DGCA to furnish report after technical issues in Indigo flight

"Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," tweeted the MoCA_GoI.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 05:58 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 05:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday directed the officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to look into the matter after an operating flight 6E-2131 (Delhi-Bangalore) experienced a technical issue while on the take-off roll. "Concerned officials at @DGCAIndia have been directed to look into this and furnish a report at the earliest," tweeted the MoCA_GoI.

On Friday, an aircraft operating flight 6E2131 from Delhi to Bangalore experienced an engine stall during the take-off roll and landed at Delhi airport. According to the official press statement, the pilot aborted the takeoff and the aircraft returned to the bay. All passengers and crew are safe and an alternate plane is being arranged to operate the flight.

According to an Indigo official, another aircraft is being arranged for the operation. "All passengers are being accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said an Indigo official.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

