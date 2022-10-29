Left Menu

Maharashtra govt scales down security of several leaders

Maharashtra-led government on Friday reduced the security of 25 leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress Party and Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Shinde-Fadnavis government has removed the security personnel deployed for the security of several senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party, Congress Party and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Meanwhile, the security of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Dilip Walse Patil has been downgraded to 'Y-Plus' from the 'Z' category.

Police security of leaders such as Anil Deshmukh, Chhagan Bhujbal, Balasaheb Thorat, Nitin Raut, Nana Patole, Jayant Patil, Sanjay Raut, Vijay Wadettiwar, Dhananjay Munde, Nawab Malik, Narhari Jhirwal, Sunil Kedar, Aslam Shaikh, Anil Parab and others have been reduced. (ANI)

