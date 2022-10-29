Kerala govt moves HC for cancellation of anticipatory bail of Congress MLA in rape case
State Government approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil by the lower court
- Country:
- India
State Government approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil by the lower court in Thiruvananthapuram in the case of rape and attempt to murder. Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail on October 21.
State Government has contended that custodial interrogation is needed in this case. It also said that the lower court has erred in giving anticipatory bail in the initial stage of investigation in the case. "The long-standing relationship between the accused and the victim ran into rough weather when she was raped and physically assaulted several times by the accused. While granting anticipatory bail, the lower court should have considered whether a prima facie case existed against the petitioner on the basis of the materials placed before the Court. Instead, the lower court based its conclusions only on the complaint given by the de facto complainant before the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram pursuant to a man missing complaint," the state contended.
Earlier, the Congress party suspended MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil for six months. The MLA was representing Perumbavoor Constituency in the assembly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Kerala High Court
- Court
- Congress
- prima
- Thiruvananthapuram
ALSO READ
Elon Musk is under federal investigation, Twitter says in court filing
Hijab row: Supreme Court's final verdict will be important, says K'taka CM
Elon Musk under federal investigation, reveals latest Twitter court filing
Kerala occult case: Woman held in Pathanamthitta for using children for 'black magic' rituals
Kerala human sacrifice: CPI(M) says accused are not its active members