Kerala govt moves HC for cancellation of anticipatory bail of Congress MLA in rape case

State Government approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil by the lower court

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 06:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 06:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State Government approached the Kerala High Court seeking to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil by the lower court in Thiruvananthapuram in the case of rape and attempt to murder. Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court granted him anticipatory bail on October 21.

State Government has contended that custodial interrogation is needed in this case. It also said that the lower court has erred in giving anticipatory bail in the initial stage of investigation in the case. "The long-standing relationship between the accused and the victim ran into rough weather when she was raped and physically assaulted several times by the accused. While granting anticipatory bail, the lower court should have considered whether a prima facie case existed against the petitioner on the basis of the materials placed before the Court. Instead, the lower court based its conclusions only on the complaint given by the de facto complainant before the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram pursuant to a man missing complaint," the state contended.

Earlier, the Congress party suspended MLA Eldhose Kunnappillil for six months. The MLA was representing Perumbavoor Constituency in the assembly. (ANI)

