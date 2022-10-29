Left Menu

Goa: Mapusa Police arrests two accused for attempt to murder

"The accused assaulted the victim with a knife causing multiple injuries on vital parts and threatened them with dire consequences to killing," said SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 06:10 IST
Goa: Mapusa Police arrests two accused for attempt to murder
Accused arrested by Mapusa police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as two persons, allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case, have been arrested by the Mapusa Police. The accused have been identified as Sameer Pednekar and Suresh Kumbhar.

On further investigation, it was found that while the victim was travelling towards the Mapusa KTC bus stand, the accused parked their scooter in front of their car and blocked their way. "The accused assaulted the victim with a knife causing multiple injuries on vital parts and threatened them with dire consequences," said SDPO Mapusa Jivba Dalvi.

A case has been registered under sections 341, 504, 307, 506(ii) IPC R/w 34 IPC by the Mapusa police. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022