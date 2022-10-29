Left Menu

MP: 3 minor girls attempt suicide in Indore; 2 die

The three girls are residents of Ashta and are school students. They somehow reached Indore and consumed poisonous substance at a park.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 09:16 IST
MP: 3 minor girls attempt suicide in Indore; 2 die
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Prashant Chaubey. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two girls died and one girl is undergoing treatment after they attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday late evening, an official said. "All the three girls are residents of Ashta and they are school students. They somehow reached Indore and consumed sulphas (a poisonous substance) at a park near Apple hospital under Bhanwarkuan police station limits," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Prashant Chaubey said.

"According to the doctors, two girls have died while one is undergoing treatment and she has also given the statement to the police. She stated different reasons for all of them to attempt suicide. One girl consumed poison because of family dispute, one had a dispute with friend and one said that if both her friends were committing suicide then why should she live," ADCP Chaubey added. The official further said that the police would investigate the matter under what circumstances they came to Indore from Ashta and took such a step.

CCTV footage was being checked and a detailed investigation into the matter is underway. Further action into the matter would be taken accordingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022