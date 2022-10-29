Left Menu

Saini community in J-K expresses gratitude to PM Modi for giving OBC status

Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha said that this is a historic decision for the socio-economic development of the weaker and neglected sections of the community.

Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha president Satpal Saini (centre). Image Credit: ANI
The Saini community thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for including the Sikh community belonging to the Saini caste living in the union territory to the list of Other Backward Classes (OBC). In a press conference, the Jammu and Kashmir Saini Sabha said that this is a historic decision which will benefit the socio-economic development of the weaker and neglected sections of the community.

Sabha President Satpal Saini said, "This was our long-standing demand, which has now been fulfilled by the central government and the UT administration." "We have achieved OBC status because of the sincere struggle of our community members, who were struggling for it for the last several decades and their repeated demands. We welcome the decision of Justice GD Sharma and the Government of India to grant OBC status to the Jat community and the Saini community in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He further said that it has been possible only because of the abrogation of Article 370 that several sections have been brought under the OBC category. (ANI)

