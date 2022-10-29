Left Menu

Patnaik suggests L&T to set up aerospace and defence manufacturing units in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-10-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 10:48 IST
Patnaik suggests L&T to set up aerospace and defence manufacturing units in Odisha
Naveen Patnaik Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has suggested to Larsen and Toubro (L&T) to set-up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors in the state.

Patnaik made several suggestions when L&T's CEO & MD SN Subramaniyan called him here on Friday.

''As the L&T has an eminent presence in Odisha, the company may explore an option to set-up units in aerospace and defence manufacturing and green hydrogen sectors,'' Patnaik told Subramaniyam.

The chief minister also told the L&T CEO that it may explore opportunities to develop common industrial facilities such as water and effluent treatment plant for upcoming industrial hubs such as Paradip, Gopalpur, and Dhamra.

In the minerals and metals sector, Patnaik said the metallurgical and material handling arm of L&T can also set up office in Bhubaneswar.

''Odisha is home to all major minerals and metals, and hence L&T can explore setting up an office in the state,'' he said.

As Mindtree has a Global learning and Software Delivery Center in Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said the company can be upgrade it to a Development Center Stating that shipbuilding is one of the priority sectors in Odisha with three major ports Dhamra, Paradip and Gopalpur, the chief minister said L&T can develop services such as refits, repairs, and midlife upgrades for defence and commercial vessels here.

This apart, L&T can also introduce its school adoption programme in villages near infrastructural hubs to enhance the quality of education for the children of workers.

The company can also take measures to increase the intake at its existing construction skills training institute (CSTI) at Cuttack set up jointly with Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) to 10,000 per year. "Introduce new trade and satellite centers at other locations," Patnaik suggested.

In the infrastructure sector, L&T should set up a megastructure fabrication facility for supply to its construction sites.

The chief minister also pointed out that a remarkable increase in the capacities for steel and aluminum manufacturing in Odisha will increase the need for mining and mechanical machinery, industrial and social infrastructure, and also electricity.

Keeping these factors into consideration, L&T may consider expanding its presence in the state and also entering new verticals of business to gain from Odisha's ever-growing industry landscape, Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022