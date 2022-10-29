Left Menu

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot reviews preparations at ghats for Chhath

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 11:28 IST
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot reviews preparations at ghats for Chhath
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday visited several ghats in the city ahead of the Chhath festival to ensure preparations were in place for the devotees.

Accompanied by revenue officials, the minister took stock of readiness for Chhath, starting Sunday, at Bhalswa Jheel and Keshavpuram ghats.

''Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the preparations for Chhath at the ghats to ensure devotees face no in inconvenience,'' Gahlot said.

The minister had visited a Chhath ghat at Yamuna near ITO on Friday.

Chhath starts with women holding fast and offering ''Arghya'' to the setting and rising sun god in knee deep water.

The festival will start with huge congregations of devotees at around 1,100 ghats prepared at designated places along the Yamuna as well as other water bodies and artificial ponds across the city.

The revenue department is the nodal agency for Chhath puja arrangements and all other government and civic agencies are working in close coordination to make the festival a success, officials had said earlier.

The department is making arrangements for tents, chairs, tables, lighting, sound system, CCTV, LED screens, power backup etc at all the 1,100 puja sites.

The department will also ensure other facilities such as primary health services, deployment of ambulances and mobile toilet vans, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022