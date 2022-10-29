Left Menu

AAP protests outside LG residence for not giving approval to 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for not approving the file to proceed with the Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign.The protesters gathered at Raj Niwas Marg with placards and raised slogans against Saxena.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:52 IST
AAP protests outside LG residence for not giving approval to 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for not approving the file to proceed with the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign.

The protesters gathered at Raj Niwas Marg with placards and raised slogans against Saxena. Security presence outside Saxena's residence has been beefed up. Police personnel have been deployed and water canons kept on standby. The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign in the national capital was set to be launched on Friday. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said earlier that the government was postponing the campaign as it was yet to receive approval from the Lieutenant Governor. ''The 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign has been successful in previous years. The month-long campaign was set to be launched tomorrow for this year but no approval has been received so far. The file was sent to the LG on October 21,'' Rai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

Chhattisgarh: 3 elephants fall into pit; 2 rescued

 India
2
Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehran

Dead body found at Frankfurt airport in undercarriage of aircraft from Tehra...

 Germany
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick off 2023 season; Monza soccer player Mari to undergo surgery after Italy supermarket stabbing and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-New $15m mixed-sex event in Australia to kick of...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

FEATURE-Nigeria's vanishing forests spell trouble for traditional medicine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022