Haryana Special Task Force arrested a wanted criminal in connection with a robbery of mobile phones worth Rs. 5 crores, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 12:54 IST
Haryana: STF arrests wanted criminal involved in 3 cases
Criminal arrested by Haryana STF (Image Source: Haryana Police/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Special Task Force arrested a wanted criminal in connection with a robbery of mobile phones worth Rs. 5 crores, said officials. As per reports the arrested accused and his gang members robbed a truck of DBG technology, Pvt Ltd. carrying mobile phones worth Rs 5 crores, near the Kasola Police Station area, Rewari, and kidnapped the driver.

"The criminal was at large since a case was registered against him at the Kasola Police Station," police said. Notably, from 2017-2022, three cases have been registered against the accused in different cases in Madhya Pradesh's Tonk Police Station.

The arrested person will be handed over to Dharuhera Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), police added. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier in July, the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police arrested six people for allegedly giving death threats and extortion calls to MLAs. Four MLAs from the state received death threats and extortion calls from multiple phone numbers which were traced to countries in the Middle East between June 24 and June 28, informed Police.

FIRs were lodged against these threats and had been assigned to STF(H) by DGP Haryana PK Agrawal, IPS, to investigate. "Technical analysis of these mobiles has confirmed that these numbers are registered in the Middle Eastern countries and were being operated from Pakistan. Some ex-MLAs of Punjab had also received similar threats from these numbers. Different tones and conversational styles, like Mumbaikar tone and Punjabi language, were used during these conversations with these MLAs," said the Punjab Police.

The two-week-long operation was personally monitored and supervised by PK Agrawal IPS, DGP Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

