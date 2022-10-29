Left Menu

Committee to implement Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat likely to be set up soon

Gujarat government is likely to move a proposal to constitute a committee to evaluate all aspects of implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, according to sources.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:00 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, the state government is likely to move a proposal to constitute a committee to evaluate implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, according to sources. The committee is likely to be formed under a retired High Court judge.

Earlier the Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh governments had announced their decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

Many political leaders have backed the UCC saying that it will bring equality in the country. However, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has termed it "an unconstitutional and anti-minorities move", and called the rhetoric for bringing the law an attempt by Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Central governments to divert the attention from the concerns of inflation, economy, and rising unemployment. Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power.

The Centre earlier this month told the Supreme Court that it could not direct Parliament to frame or enact any law on Uniform Civil Code in the country. The Ministry of Law and Justice in its affidavit stated that the matter of policy is for the elected representatives of the people to decide and no direction in this regard can be issued by the Centre. "It is for the legislature to enact or not to enact a piece of legislation," the ministry told the apex court.

Notably, in Bharatiya Janata Party's 2019 Lok Sabha election manifesto, BJP promised the implementation of UCC if it comes to power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

