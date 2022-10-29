Delhi: Two held for stabbing 17-year-old to death in Patel Nagar
Two minor boys were arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old youth to death in Patel Nagar, said police on Saturday.
ANI | Updated: 29-10-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 29-10-2022 13:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Two minor boys were arrested for stabbing a 17-year-old youth to death in Patel Nagar, said police on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Manoj Negi.
As per reports, the duo attacked Manoj as he came out of computer classes in front of his house and stabbed him to death. Both the accused have been arrested. The incident was caught on CCTV, informed police.
Further investigations are underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manoj
- Patel
- CCTV
- Patel Nagar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi passes away, CM Baghel expresses grief
Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh dies of heart attack
Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi dies of heart attack; CM, other leaders express grief
Chhattisgarh Assembly Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi dies of heart attack
AAP insulting freedom fighters by comparing its ministers to them: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari