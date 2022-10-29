Octopus Energy to buy failed British energy supplier Bulb

Britain said on Saturday it had approved a deal for energy supplier Octopus Energy to buy smaller firm Bulb, which collapsed last year due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

About 1.5 million Bulb customers will be transferred to Octopus as part of the deal with the special administrators of London-based Bulb, the British government's business department said in a statement.

